Some Santa Teresa residents without water overnight due to repairs

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Camino Real Regional Utility Authority repaired a broken water line in Santa Teresa overnight.

CRRUA says it happened in the Pinehurst Drive area, just north of the intersection between McNutt Road and Country Club Road.

The outage took place from around 11 p.m. Friday to around 4 a.m. Saturday.

CRRUA says residents could see discolored water for up to 24 hours.

They say if the water doesn't clear up to run cold water for several minutes.