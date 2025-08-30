Skip to Content
New Mexico

Some Santa Teresa residents without water overnight due to repairs

KVIA
By
Updated
today at 4:27 AM
Published 4:40 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Camino Real Regional Utility Authority repaired a broken water line in Santa Teresa overnight.

CRRUA says it happened in the Pinehurst Drive area, just north of the intersection between McNutt Road and Country Club Road.

The outage took place from around 11 p.m. Friday to around 4 a.m. Saturday.

CRRUA says residents could see discolored water for up to 24 hours.

They say if the water doesn't clear up to run cold water for several minutes.

Article Topic Follows: New Mexico
abc-7
el paso
kvia

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Olivia Vara

Olivia Vara is a News/Weather Anchor, Producer and Reporter.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content