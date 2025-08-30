Gas prices rise across Texas and New Mexico for Labor Day weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas gas prices are rising ahead of Labor Day Weekend.

El Paso drivers pay the most in gas in the state according to AAA Texas. Statewide regular unleaded averages in Texas at $2.81 per gallon.

In New Mexico the statewide average for regular unleaded fuel is $3.05 per gallon according to AAA New Mexico Weekend Gas Watch. Drivers in Las Cruces are paying at least $3.02 per gallon.

The national average for regular unleaded is $3.21 per gallon.