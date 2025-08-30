Skip to Content
New Mexico

Gas prices rise across Texas and New Mexico for Labor Day weekend

By
today at 7:37 AM
Published 7:50 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas gas prices are rising ahead of Labor Day Weekend.

El Paso drivers pay the most in gas in the state according to AAA Texas. Statewide regular unleaded averages in Texas at $2.81 per gallon.

In New Mexico the statewide average for regular unleaded fuel is $3.05 per gallon according to AAA New Mexico Weekend Gas Watch. Drivers in Las Cruces are paying at least $3.02 per gallon.

The national average for regular unleaded is $3.21 per gallon.

Article Topic Follows: New Mexico
abc-7
el paso
kvia

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Olivia Vara

Olivia Vara is a News/Weather Anchor, Producer and Reporter.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content