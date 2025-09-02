Woman, child, dog saved from fast-rushing water

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A law enforcement officer in Grant County, New Mexico saved a woman, child, and dog from rushing water.

Officer Walker Eby was called out to reports of an overturned vehicle on Stephens Road, near Buckhorn. The road was flooded at the time.

When Officer Eby got to the scene, he found the woman, six-year-old child, and the dog were sitting on top of the overturned vehicle.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office, the Cliff Volunteer Fire Department, and bystanders helped with the rescue.

"To prevent the vehicle from shifting and flowing downstream, it was stabilized using a backhoe," a New Mexico State Police spokesperson explained. "A ladder was then placed alongside the vehicle, extending over the rushing waters to the nearby shore. Officer Eby removed his police gear and crawled across the ladder over the turbulent waters to reach the trapped individuals. He managed to place the child on his back and crawled back to safety with him. Afterward, he returned to provide a safety rope to the woman and secured a harness for the dog. Patrolman Eby then moved downstream while the female crawled across the ladder to safety. He successfully pulled the dog from the top of the vehicle and used the safety line to guide the dog to shore."

