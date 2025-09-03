Las Cruces, Doña Ana County getting $11 million to fight homelessness

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham says Las Cruces and Doña Ana County are getting $11 million a part of a $120 million statewide housing investment aimed at expanding attainable options out of homelessness.

The New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions’ (NMDWS) Office of Housing will be distributing the funds.

A 2025 New Mexico Housing Needs Analysis report found that only 13.5% of New Mexicans can afford to buy a house priced at the state median of $345,000. Renters also struggle to afford their living accommodations, the report found.

“This year we made historic, direct investments in expanding access to housing and reducing homelessness in our communities because we know nothing is more critical to the stability of our families than the roof over their heads,” said Representative Nathan Small (D-Las Cruces). “We also know that access to safe, stable housing is key to improving child well-being, addressing crime, and creating more economic opportunity in our communities. I am grateful to see us begin breaking ground on the first of many projects that will expand what’s possible for countless families in Southern New Mexico and strengthen our state as a whole.”

$3,250,000 is going toward the Arcadia 4 Subdivision, located in the Metro Verde Planned Unit Development. It will have 52 new single-family houses

"Targeted to households earning up to 120% of the Area Median Income (AMI), the subdivision is permit-ready and supports the City’s efforts to expand housing opportunities in one of Las Cruces’ fastest-growing neighborhoods," a spokesperson for New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions said.

Another $4,300,000 is going toward the Peachtree Canyon Apartments Phase I, which will have 144 new multifamily rental options in Las Cruces. It will target low- to moderate- income households that earn 60% of the AMI.

$400,000 will go toward the Pedrena Senior Apartments, which are designed for seniors aged 55 and older. The 80-unit development will have rental options for those earning up to 60% AMI and aginig-in-place features.

$1,400,000 is going toward the Skylark Subdivision, located on the East Mesa near Central Road. 32 new single-family homes will target families making 120% of the AMI. The subdivision aims to expand homeownership opportunities in southern New Mexico.

$1,725,000 goes to Amador Crossing, a 50-unit housing complex that is under construction in partnership with Mesilla Valley Community of Hope (MVCH). It is located at 1101 West Amador Avenue, and will provide one-bedroom units and ADA-accessible apartments for those transitioning out of homelessness.

$100,000 will also go toward the Landlord Risk Mitigation Program, which reimburses landlords for damages or lost rent.