Las Cruces Police looking for missing 12-year-old girl

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Las Cruces Police are looking for Jocelyn Morales, 12. Morales was reported missing after last being seen at 5 a.m. today on the 3200 block of Oak Street in Las Cruces.

Police department officials describe Morales as 5-feet-2-inches tall and 135 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Police released only one photo of Morales, included below.

Courtesy: LCPD

Morales was last seen wearing black and red sweatpants, a black shirt, and a black hoodie, according to police.

"Anyone with information on the whereabouts of 12-year-old Jocelyn Morales is asked to immediately call police at (575) 526-0795," police department officials stated.