New Mexico

Roswell man pleads guilty to bomb threat charge

Published 11:54 AM

ROSWELL, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Jeffrey Ramon Diaz, 43, pleaded guilty to federal charges. Federal prosecutors say law enforcement officers arrested Diaz after he made multiple bomb threats to government offices across several states.

Diaz, a Roswell, New Mexico resident, made threatening calls to agencies and offices across the country. Diaz identified himself by name and made "explicit threats of violence and bombings," federal prosecutors say. He also left a voicemail for a New Mexico state court judge threatening to blow up his building. He also told a Doña Ana County Magistrate Court receptionist that he would set the building on fire. He also told the Pennsylvania Governor's Office that he had placed a bomb in the governor's house.

"Diaz knew at the time that he did not have bombs at any of these locations but made the threats intending to cause fear, panic, and intimidation," federal prosecutors explain.

Diaz pleaded guilt on August 11, 2025 to four counts of Malicious Threat to Injure by Fire or Explosive. He faces up to ten years in prison at sentencing.

