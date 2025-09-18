Scam Alert: Las Cruces Police warn about scammers trying to steal personal information
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Las Cruces Police are warning of scammers calling, texting, and reaching out to people on social media looking to steal residents' personal information.
"The scams usually have the same basic theme: provide personal or financial information – or simply send cash – to invest in some type of deal or get out of trouble," a police spokesperson explained. "Unfortunately, the call or message is likely a ruse to gain capital, or personal or financial information, that only benefits the scammer."
The scam calls come up on Caller ID as coming from a 575-phone number, usually connected to a small town in New Mexico.
"Some scam attempts come from a location that does not correspond to the phone number that appears on Caller ID," the police spokesperson stated. "Other scam attempts may be received via social media, text or direct messaging."
Police say that scammers are trying to get this information by any means possible. They recommend that any resident who receives an unsolicited text, message, or call from an unknown person should treat it as a scam attempt.
Anyone who has been victimized is asked to call (575) 526-0795.
The police provided the following safety tips:
- Do not provide personal or financial information to anyone who calls, texts or otherwise contacts you unsolicited.
- Never provide your passwords or personal identification numbers to anyone.
- Do not send cash, checks or wire-transfer funds to any organization or person you do not know and trust.
- Beware of overpayment scams where someone sends you a check for an amount more than agreed upon and asks that you return the balance. The check is likely worthless, and the scammer is hoping your check arrives before theirs is found to be bogus.
- Do not purchase items or merchandise sight unseen unless it is from a reliable source.
- Remember: if a deal sounds too good to be true, it probably is.
- Do not engage in conversation with unsolicited callers.
- Do not press numbers on your phone when prompted to select from a menu from an unknown caller.
- If some unknown person, claiming to be from your utility provider or financial institution, provides a phone number to call, do not call that number. Instead, call the number on your billing statement or a known phone number for that organization.
- Do not open attachments or links sent to you via text or direct message unless you are absolutely sure of the source.
- Report suspicious social media accounts using the platform’s security tools.
- Block telephone numbers and social media follow requests that appear to be suspicious.
- Consider registering your phone number(s) on the Federal Trade Commission’s free Do Not Call Registry. Go to DoNotCall.gov or call 1-888-382-1222 (TTY: 1-866-290-4236) from the phone you wish to register.