Scam Alert: Las Cruces Police warn about scammers trying to steal personal information

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Las Cruces Police are warning of scammers calling, texting, and reaching out to people on social media looking to steal residents' personal information.

"The scams usually have the same basic theme: provide personal or financial information – or simply send cash – to invest in some type of deal or get out of trouble," a police spokesperson explained. "Unfortunately, the call or message is likely a ruse to gain capital, or personal or financial information, that only benefits the scammer."

The scam calls come up on Caller ID as coming from a 575-phone number, usually connected to a small town in New Mexico.

"Some scam attempts come from a location that does not correspond to the phone number that appears on Caller ID," the police spokesperson stated. "Other scam attempts may be received via social media, text or direct messaging."

Police say that scammers are trying to get this information by any means possible. They recommend that any resident who receives an unsolicited text, message, or call from an unknown person should treat it as a scam attempt.

Anyone who has been victimized is asked to call (575) 526-0795.

The police provided the following safety tips: