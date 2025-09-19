Doña Ana County approves tax incentive package for $165B Data Center ‘Project Jupiter’

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA)--The Doña Ana County Board of Commissioners has approved a controversial tax incentive package for “Project Jupiter,” a proposed $165 billion data center to be built near Santa Teresa.

The project valued at more than the entire New Mexico state economy has sparked heated debate among local residents, drawing both strong support and sharp opposition.

Proponents of the data center point to the potential for job creation and economic development. They argue that Project Jupiter could provide long-term, high-paying jobs, especially in the trades, helping keep college graduates in-state.

“It gives those young folks here an opportunity to get into the trades and begin a career something that will be self-sustaining for them for their entire life,” said one supporter during public comment.

Backers also believe the data center could boost the region’s technological infrastructure and attract future investments.

However, critics warn the development could come at too great a cost. Opponents raised concerns over the project's environmental footprint particularly the amount of water and energy the facility is expected to consume in a region already facing resource strain.

They also questioned whether the promised jobs would actually benefit local residents.

“The jobs they’re promising are, one, not enough and two, not going to our residents,” said one speaker. “They’re bringing in people from out of state, which is going to divide our county and create gentrification and other serious issues.”

One concern shared by both supporters and opponents was a perceived lack of transparency around the proposal. Multiple residents said they only learned about Project Jupiter in early August leaving little time to understand the full scope of the development or its potential impacts.

With the tax incentive package approved, Project Jupiter is expected to move forward — though questions remain over its long-term impact on water use, power consumption, and community cohesion.

The data center project, if completed, would be one of the largest of its kind in the U.S.