Doña Ana County Commissioners approve Borderplex IRBs amid public outcry

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Emotions ran high Tuesday as the Doña Ana County Commission voted 4-1 to approve a controversial funding mechanism for a massive data center project known as Project Jupiter.

The funding tool, called Industrial Revenue Bonds (IRBs), will allow Borderplex Digital Assets, in partnership with STACK Infrastructure, to move forward with a $165 billion investment in the county. The plan includes a tax incentive allowing the company to pay a flat $12 million annually instead of standard property taxes.

The vote passed despite fierce opposition from residents many of whom filled the meeting room, voicing concerns about the project’s long-term impact on the region’s water supply and transparency in the decision-making process.

“This is an embarrassment,” one resident shouted after the decision was announced, as others stood up in protest.

The IRBs pave the way for the Project Jupiter data center, which developers say will bring 750 permanent jobs with an average salary of $75,000. Supporters argue the project could have a transformative economic impact on southern New Mexico.

But opponents remain skeptical particularly when it comes to water usage.

“They say they’ll use a closed-loop water system, which reduces usage by 70%,” one resident said. “Which is awesome. But we also have to look at how much water goes into construction, how much is used to cool electrical generators all of that adds up.”

Commissioner Susana Chaparro, the lone dissenting vote, said she wasn’t given enough time or information to make an informed decision.

“This project was introduced at the state level in March. I didn’t learn about it until August,” Chaparro said. “That’s too long of a delay. I wasn’t able to ask questions or consult with my constituents.”

Chaparro called for a 30-day delay on the vote but was ultimately overruled by the rest of the commission.

Some residents expressed cautious optimism, including a representative from the Laborers' Union, who cited the positive community impact of similar data center projects in Los Lunas.

“My experience with projects of this size has been pretty positive,” he said. “People have launched careers, completed apprenticeships, and even retired early thanks to these jobs.”

Borderplex said the project will make $300 million in direct payment to Doña Ana County over its lifetime. The payment will support schools, public services and community needs.