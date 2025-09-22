Doña Ana County Fire Rescue takes over ambulance services after end of contract with AMR

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Doña Ana County Fire Rescue has officially taken over ambulance transport services across the county following the end of a contract with a private provider, officials said.

Deputy Chief of Operations Yvonne Feijoo said the transition will not affect the way residents access emergency services. Instead, it consolidates fire and ambulance response under a single agency.

“Instead of having a fire truck arrive and then waiting for another company, you have the same organization respond both in the fire engine and then their rescue apparatus,” Feijoo explained.

For more than a year, county fire crews have provided ambulance transport on a backup basis while private units from American Medical Responses served as the primary provider.

With the private company withdrawing, the fire department will now handle both fire and EMS calls directly.

Feijoo emphasized the county did not cancel the contract. AMS requested to end the agreement, and county officials accepted.

Doña Ana County Fire Rescue currently staffs four ambulances in Rincon, Doña Ana, Anthony and Santa Teresa. Three additional ambulances are scheduled for delivery next month, with two more expected to arrive at a later date.

The department also participates in an automatic aid agreement with the Las Cruces Fire Department, Sunland Park Fire Department and other local agencies, allowing the closest available unit to respond regardless of jurisdiction.

To support the expanded role, the department is onboarding about 25 new personnel. Firefighters are trained in both firefighting and emergency medical services, a process that takes about six months through academy and EMT courses.

“As Doña Ana County grows, so do the demands for service,” Feijoo said. “Training firefighters to also provide EMS ensures quicker, more versatile response.”

Feijoo said the change will not affect taxpayers. The service is funded through the state Fire Fund and EMS Fund Act, the same sources that previously supported operations.

Each ambulance costs between $350,000 and $450,000, depending on equipment.

Despite the transition, Feijoo stressed residents should continue calling 911 during emergencies.

“Just because we’re operating differently internally doesn’t mean the public needs to take different action,” Feijoo said. “If you have an emergency, call 911. Dispatch will get you help quickly, and we’ll respond.”