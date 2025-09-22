New Mexico debuts new ‘Breaking Bad Habits’ commercial featuring the Salamanca Cousins

SANTA FE, New Mexico (KVIA) -- New Mexico has debuted the newest commercial in its "Breaking Bad Habits" anti-litter campaign.

Actors Daniel and Luis Moncada, who played the Salamanca Cousins in the hit TV show Breaking Bad, star in the new commercial. Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan directed the anti-littering PSA, which encourages New Mexicans to take care of the Land of Enchantment.

Bryan Cranston, who reprised his role as Walter White for the PSA, starred in the first "Breaking Bad Habits" commercial. New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham's office says that Cranston's commercial has been viewed 50 million times and a coordinated cleanup campaign resulted in 10,000 bags of trash collected statewide.

The new commercial featuring the Moncadas will run through 2026.

“If anyone can convince New Mexicans to think twice about littering it’s these scary dudes,” said Lujan Grisham. “It’s an exceptionally entertaining commercial that I know will accelerate the success of the Breaking Bad Habits campaign. I’m grateful to Vince Gilligan, actors Daniel and Luis Moncada, and Sony for their contribution to this campaign and for their commitment to keeping New Mexico beautiful.”