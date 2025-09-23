Stolen historic map returned to Mexico

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The FBI returned the historic "Villa de Santa Fe" map, which was reported stolen in 2011, to Mexico during a ceremony in Albuquerque.

The FBI released this image of the Villa de Santa Fe map (Courtesy: FBI)

"On behalf of the FBI, it is my honor to return this historical artifact to the people of Mexico," said Justin A. Garris, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Albuquerque Field Office. “The FBI is committed to returning stolen art and other objects of cultural and historical significance to the communities to which they belong.”

The ceremony included a symbolic handover. The FBI did not explain the circumstances of the map's 2011 theft.