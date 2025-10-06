Skip to Content
New Mexico

Judge grants new trial to former Las Cruces Police Officer Brad Lunsford

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Court documents newly obtained by ABC-7 state that the Third Judicial District Court of the County of Dona Ana granted former Las Cruces Police Officer Brad Lunsford's request for a new trial.

The court documents cite "newly discovered evidence of juror bias," as the reason for the new trial.

Lunsford was convicted of voluntary manslaughter with a firearm in the death of August 2022 Presley Eze.

Eze died on August 2, 2022 after prosecutors say Lunsford forcibly removed Eze from a car to detain him.

The jury had found Lunsford guilty in February 2025. There is no word yet on when Lunsford's new trial will take place.

