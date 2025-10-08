Las Cruces City Council reaffirms commitment to ‘welcoming community’

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- On Monday, Las Cruces City Council approved a resolution reaffirming the City’s commitment to making the City of the Crosses a "welcoming community."

A city spokesperson describes a welcoming community as a "quality place to live and work."

"The resolution also affirms the City’s immigrant-friendly status and commitment to the established rule of law," the spokesperson explained. "After Council discussion and more than one and one-half hours of public input, the resolution was approved by a vote of 5-2."

Representative Bill Mattiace and Mayor Eric Enriquez voted against the measure.

"The resolution reaffirmed the Human Rights Ordinance enacted in 1997 that codifies the City’s commitment to nondiscrimination in all areas of government, is applicable to the participants and beneficiaries of City services, and establishes a way to report violations," the spokesperson explained. "The resolution also references two Las Cruces Police Department (LCPD) general orders that are in compliance with the Human Rights Ordinance: General Order 165, titled Bias-Based Policing (enacted 2011, revised 2016 and 2025), which requires 'equitable and fair treatment' of individuals during all law enforcement contacts, that their constitutional rights be respected and protected, and that LCPD provide the same level of police service to everyone regardless of any personal characteristics."