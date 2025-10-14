Monks from Nepal visit Otero County Prison’s Buddhist population

CHAPARRAL, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A group of Buddhist monks from Nepal visited inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility recently. The prison says that this was the monks' first ever visit to a U.S. prison. They met with inmates who practice the Buddhism.

Courtesy: Otero County Prison Facility

"The monks were accompanied by long-time religious volunteer Lim Kien, who has devoted more than eleven years to supporting the spiritual growth and wellbeing of the Buddhist community within the facility," a spokesperson for the prison explained.

Courtesy: Otero County Prison Facility

The monks are currently on a tour of the U.S. They will be making several stops to share their teachings and promote understanding of Buddhist philosophy, according to the spokesperson.

Courtesy: Otero County Prison Facility

During their visit, the monks and the inmates discussed mindfulness, compassion, and inner peace. The monks taught Buddhist philosophy emphasizing self-awareness, moral discipline, and kindness to all living things.

Courtesy: Otero County Prison Facility

“The residents are becoming more at peace with themselves,” Kien said. “They’re learning to approach life with love and compassion, to accept adverse conditions, and to recognize how external circumstances can influence their state of mind. Instead of reacting, they’re beginning to reflect, to ask why things are happening and to look inward for the cause of their agitation. Through this practice, they’re learning to respond in ways that are more thoughtful and beneficial, and to influence others around them to cultivate the same peace and compassion. It’s something we must all practice every day.”