Police release new details, bodycam video from deadly officer-involved shooting at Las Cruces Chili’s

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) — Las Cruces Police released 9-1-1 calls, body camera video and new details about the suspect who was shot and killed by an LCPD officer outside a Chili’s restaurant last week.

Police say the suspect, 50-year-old Philip Adrian Mullin, threatened restaurant patrons with a knife and a hammer.

The shooting happened around 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 9 at the Chili’s on South Telshor Blvd.

Police Chief Jeremy Story said around 10:40 a.m., Mullin walked into a local gun store asking about the cheapest handgun they had, but left without buying anything.

A few hours later, around 4:15 p.m., officers were called to an apartment complex for reports of a man damaging vehicles with a machete. Police say Mullin damaged two cars before leaving the area.

Just after 6 p.m., dispatchers got several 9-1-1 calls from Chili’s.

Callers said an aggressive man with a knife and hammer was attacking people inside the restaurant.

Witnesses told police Mullin had already hit at least one patron before going back to his car in the parking lot.

When the first officer arrived, Mullin was sitting in his silver Honda sedan.

Body camera video shows the officer ordering Mullin to put his hands up.

Instead, police say Mullin got out of the car holding a hammer and started walking toward the officer.

The officer backed away while giving several commands to stop. When Mullin kept advancing, the officer fired three shots.

All three bullets hit Mullin. Officers immediately began CPR, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators later found a knife and a hammer in Mullin’s car. They matched the weapons described in the 911 calls and the earlier vandalism case.

Chief Story said no one inside the restaurant was seriously hurt, but two patrons were victims of aggravated assault.

He also confirmed Mullin had a history of mental illness and past encounters with police — but no prior arrests in Las Cruces.

The case remains under investigation by the Officer-Involved Incident Task Force. That group includes investigators from the New Mexico State Police, Las Cruces Police, Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Office, and New Mexico State University Police.

Once the investigation is complete, it will be turned over to the Third Judicial District Attorney’s Office for review.