New Mexico

CRRUA raises water rates

By
October 15, 2025 11:36 AM
Published 12:03 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Camino Real Regional Utility Authority, or CRRUA, is raising its water rates for customers.

According to CRRUA, the average household will see around a $20 increase in their water bill each month.

They say this increase is due to the utility lacking sufficient funds for adequate staffing, equipment maintenance and timely repairs.

CRRUA says it has only raised rates once in the last 20 years, in July of 2024.

At yesterday's community meeting, CRRUA presented the findings of their "Cost of Service Rate Study" with a breakdown of additional reasons for this monthly water bill increase.

Some of which included lacking sufficient funds for adequate staffing, equipment maintenance and timely repairs.

Over the past few years, CRRUA residents have had to deal with yellow water that has high levels of arsenic.

Olivia Vara

Olivia Vara

Olivia Vara is a News/Weather Anchor, Producer and Reporter.

