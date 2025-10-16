ACLU of New Mexico files lawsuit over ‘violent’ Doña Ana Detention Center training practice

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Six former Doña Ana County Detention Center detainees filed a lawsuit looking to end one of the center's training practices. The ACLU of New Mexico announced the news of the lawsuit today, and called the training practice in question "violent, unwarranted paramilitary training."

The ACLU of New Mexico is also representing the plaintiffs, Mario Banda-Alicea, Tyler Cole, Jonathan Silva, Jeremy Dean Smith, Mario Carrasco, and Zachary Gonzales. The lawsuit was filed in the Third Judicial District Court against the Doña Ana County Board of County Commissioners.

ACLU New Mexico claims the Doña Ana County Detention Center's Special Operations and Response Team (SORT) used detainees as live training subjects for new cadets.

Body camera footage from March 8, 2025, when such training operations took place at DACDC. Various officers, masked and armed, are seen running into the quiet cells in the middle of the night. (Courtesy: ACLU of New Mexico)

"Video evidence shows SORT officers storming pods, pointing military-grade weapons, and using flash bangs during haircuts and while people are sleeping—without warning or provocation," an ACLU New Mexico spokesperson explained. "They shout conflicting commands, point weapons at compliant individuals, and taser people for asking questions. SORT has conducted at least 112 such operations since January 2023, escalating routine situations into violent training exercises."

One of the plaintiffs now has to take medication for PTSD, ACLU of New Mexico claims. A prisoners' rights attorney on the case says many former detainees now struggle with severe PTSD, nightmares, and constant fear as a result of the training exercises.

The lawsuit seeks compensation for the plaintiffs, as well as a court order to permanently stop the training practice. The lawsuit claims that SORT's actions violate the state's constitutional ban on cruel and unusual punishment.

"Doña Ana County has a duty to maintain safe, constitutional conditions in its jail," Andre Archuleta an attorney with McGraw & Associates, LLC said. "Instead, county leadership has enabled a rogue unit to operate with impunity for years. We're asking the court to hold them accountable and ensure this never happens to anyone else."

ABC-7 reached out to Dona Ana County for comment. A county spokesperson provided the following statement: