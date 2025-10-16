Progress made in El Paso County’s capital improvement bond projects

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso County says progress is being made in the projects of the Capital Improvement Bond that was passed by voters in November.

As ABC-7 reported, three out of five propositions in the county bond election were given the green light by voters.

Those are Proposition A, which brings upgrades to County Parks and Recreation Centers.

Proposition B will fund the construction of a new Medical Examiner's Office.

Proposition E will build the county's first ever animal shelter.

Precinct 3 County Commissioner Iliana Holguin explains some projects are going to take longer than others.

"We're in the process now of getting the bids going through all of the purchasing requirements, because there are very specific requirements that we have to go through under state law," Holguin explains. "So we're in the process of doing all of that. So that construction can begin and our new facility can be ready in just a couple of years."

Commissioner Holguin says the county will not rely on the City of El Paso's animal shelter once the county's facility is built.

The new Medical Examiner's Office is being built because the staff there have outgrown it.

Holguin adds the community can find updates on these projects on the the county website.