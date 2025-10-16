Scam Alert: New Mexicans getting fake tax refund texts

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department has issued a new scam warning.

Department officials say scammers are sending taxpayers text messages about tax or motor vehicle issues demanding payment or soliciting personal information.

The department provided an example of the fraudulent text message:

The Taxation and Revenue Department says it will never send taxpayers text messages demanding payment or information.

"The public is encouraged to report the number or send a copy of any suspicious text messages to the department’s Tax Fraud Investigations Division by emailing Tax.Fraud@tax.nm.gov or calling the tax fraud hotline at 1-866-457-6789," a department official explained.