War Eagle Air Museum hosts last-minute aviation event after Airsho cancellation

SANTA TERESA, New Mexico -- Just hours after the sudden cancellation of the highly anticipated Amigo Airsho, the War Eagle Air Museum quickly stepped in to deliver an unforgettable aviation experience for the community.

The museum opened its gates to the public Sunday, transforming what could have been a weekend disappointment into a hands-on celebration of aviation, complete with aircraft displays, pilot meet-and-greets, and local vendors.

Vanessa Martinez, the executive director of the War Eagle Air Museum, said the event was organized within hours.

“We're very lucky to have wonderful partners,” Martinez said. “We've got an amazing volunteer corps and staff. We've been working tirelessly all night to turn lemons into lemonade.”

And that’s exactly what they did.

The free event featured food trucks and vendors originally scheduled to be at the Airsho. Families had the chance to take photos with aircraft, speak with pilots, and tour unique planes on display.

“This is the perfect venue for kids to get up close and see all this,” said pilot Torrey Ward. “It warms my heart. It helps make up for the loss of not seeing them at the Airsho.”

Despite the challenges, Martinez said the mission remains the same.

“We share the same mission to educate and inspire everyone in our community,” she said. “And that’s what we’re doing here today.”

Organizers say they hope this experience sparks a lifelong interest in aviation for many young visitors.