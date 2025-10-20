Skip to Content
New Mexico

NMSU teaming up with Fujitsu to test computer chips

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced a Memorandum of Understanding between NMSU and Fujitsu Limited today.

Fujitsu is a Japanese chipmaker that intends to work with NMSU to establish a national testbed for high-performance computing and AI. NMSU will be testing the company's computer chips in real-world environments.

"The project will leverage Fujitsu’s power-efficient, high-performance FUJITSU-MONAKA chip technology to accelerate innovation in HPC and edge computing workflows in critical areas of need for New Mexico," a spokesperson for the Governor's Office explained.

The new partnership will focus on improving chip performance for agriculture, grids, water and environmental monitoring, and aerospace and space technologies.

“NMSU is taking a lead in applied computing and forging global partnerships collaboration, and this important partnership with Fujitsu reflects my efforts to deepen New Mexico’s ties with Japan through initiatives like the upcoming New Mexico–Japanese Economic Trade Summit,” said Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. “As we plan new economic partnerships with Japan, we foster international cooperation that drive innovation and economic growth here in New Mexico.”

