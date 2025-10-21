Sunland Park, Doña Ana County address recreational shooting and gun safety

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The City of Sunland Park and Doña Ana County are launching a coordinated effort to address the concerns about recreational shooting in the Santa Teresa Desert.

The County Sheriff's Office and the Sunland Park Police Department announced the effort in a joint press release today. Over recent weeks, residents reported stray bullets hitting their property during weekend gatherings.

"Recreational shooting can quickly become dangerous when it happens too close to homes or without proper safety precautions," said Deputy Chief Andres Morales. "Our goal is to prevent accidents, protect families, and ensure the community can feel safe in their own neighborhood."

"This renewed partnership includes the Sheriff cross-commissioning all Sunland Park Police Officers, a setp that strengthens our shared abloity to address public safety issues such as trespassing on private property and to work together proactively on community concerns," said County Sheriff Kim Stewart.

ABC-7 will be speaking with Sunland Park Mayor Javier Perea about what will change with the new addition.