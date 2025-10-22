Charges against woman accused of killing two kids in drunk-driving crash dropped

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The case against the woman accused of causing a crash that killed two children has been dismissed. One of the victims was her own child.

Christina Escobedo Arriaga was charged with homicide by vehicle, driving while under the influence, and other charges.

Police say she was driving a car that crashed into a light pole and came to rest in the front yard of a house. The crash happened in August.

Courtesy: Dona Ana County Detention Center

Investigators say Escobedo had three passengers. Among those passengers, a 15-year-old and a 12-year-old died. A third child survived.

The 12-year-old was Escobedo Arriaga's child.

Today, ABC-7 obtained court documents that state Escobedo Arriaga's case was dismissed.

We asked the Doña Ana District Attorney to explain why the charges were dropped, and if new charges will be filed. A spokesperson told us they will get back to us later.