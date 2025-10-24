Community gathering to clean up The Wall in Santa Teresa

SANTA TERESA, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Mango Cannabis is organizing a community cleanup event happening Saturday, October 25, 2025 at The Wall in Santa Teresa.

Event organizers say illegal dumping is overtaking "the once beautiful piece of desert."

The cannabis retailer is teaming up with Desert Rescue 915 and community members to properly dispose of the waste that has been piling up at The Wall. Organizers are asking the entire community to show up and help with the cleanup efforts. They are also offering giveaways as part of the event.

"It’s a clean up rooted in positive change, environmental education and the importance of service," organizers said.

The cleanup event is happening from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Coordinates for the event's location can be found on the poster below: