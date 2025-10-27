CRRUA residents frustrated with water line breaks

Another water main break left parts of Sunland Park and nearby neighborhoods without water over the weekend — the latest in a string of outages reported by the Camino Real Regional Utility Authority (CRRUA).

Crews rushed to repair a major line restoring service by evening. But for many residents, it’s become a familiar pattern.

CRRUA officials said customers may experience discolored water after service returns, a result of minerals disturbed in the pipes. They advised running cold water for several minutes if it persists.

This marks another in a series of breaks that have disrupted daily life in southern Doña Ana County. Residents say they’re tired of short-term fixes and want long-term solutions.

CRRUA has not confirmed what caused this latest break or how many have occurred this year. ABC-7 has requested an interview with CRRUA officials to learn what steps are being taken to upgrade aging infrastructure and improve communication with customers.