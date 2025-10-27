Scam Alert: New Mexicans targeted by fake tax department letters
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department is warning the public of a mail fraud campaign.
The department says scammers are telling victims that property may be seized if overdue debt is not paid to a +800 number.
The department says that any real letter from them will have official letterhead and have information on next steps.
An example of the scam letter.
"Additionally, the Taxation and Revenue Department will call individuals with overdue payments after collections letters have been sent," a department spokesperson explained. Callers can verify that they are speaking to an agency representative by verifying a prior letter ID with the caller or calling the department’s call center back directly."
If you received a scam letter and want to check if you have any overdue payments, click here.
Report any suspicious mail to tax.fraud@tax.nm.gov or by calling the tax fraud hotline at 1-866-457-6789.