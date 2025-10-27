Scam Alert: New Mexicans targeted by fake tax department letters

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department is warning the public of a mail fraud campaign.

The department says scammers are telling victims that property may be seized if overdue debt is not paid to a +800 number.

The department says that any real letter from them will have official letterhead and have information on next steps.

An example of a fraudulent scam letter

"Additionally, the Taxation and Revenue Department will call individuals with overdue payments after collections letters have been sent," a department spokesperson explained. Callers can verify that they are speaking to an agency representative by verifying a prior letter ID with the caller or calling the department’s call center back directly."

If you received a scam letter and want to check if you have any overdue payments, click here.

Report any suspicious mail to tax.fraud@tax.nm.gov or by calling the tax fraud hotline at 1-866-457-6789.