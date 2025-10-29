New Mexico to provide $30 million to SNAP recipients

SANTA FE, New Mexico (KVIA) -- New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced $30 million in state dollars to ensure food benefits continue amid the federal government shutdown.

The funds will become available November 1, the same date that federal SNAP dollars are set to expire. The federal government shutdown has been going on since the start of October.

There are 42 million SNAP recipients nationwide, and 460,000, or 21% percent of residents, in New Mexico.

“This $30 million in state funding will ensure that families, seniors, and children who need assistance will still be able to put food on their tables in November," Governor Lujan Grisham explained.

The money is coming from the Health Care Authority. It will distribute food benefits onto existing EBT cards on November 1. The money is expected to help feed New Mexicans through the first 10 days of November.