Sunland Park City Council approves annexation of 534 acres for Rancho Santa Teresa expansion

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Sunland Park City Council approved the annexation of more than 530 acres for the expansion of Rancho Santa Teresa.

The newly annexed land is located north of Airport Road, as seen in the map below.

The Rancho Santa Teresa subdivision will be built on this land. It will feature 1000 homes, commercial spaces, and a major retail district.

Once complete, the community is expected to generate more than $50 million.