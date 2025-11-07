Proposed land exchange to be discussed at public meeting Friday night





LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) — Las Cruces residents are preparing to voice their concerns tonight over a proposed land exchange that could allow development of a large amphitheater on 288 acres of public land near Tellbrook and Escondido Roads.

The New Mexico State Land Commissioner will hear public input during a meeting from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the New Mexico Farm & Ranch Heritage Museum.

The proposal involves a possible land swap with the Mescalero Apache Tribe. Nearby homeowners say they’re worried about potential light and noise impacts, traffic, and property values. ABC-7’s Tyaun Marshburn will have a preview of the meeting in our evening newscasts.



