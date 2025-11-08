NMDOT hosts free car seat safety clinic

VADO, New Mexico (KVIA)-- Three out of four car seats are installed incorrectly, according to safety experts, putting thousands of children at risk every year.

To help keep families safe, the New Mexico Department of Transportation hosted a free car care clinic Saturday, offering parents and caregivers hands-on help with car seat installation.

“Car accidents are one of the leading causes of injury for children ages 0 to 18,” a certified child passenger safety technician said. “Our goal is to make sure parents leave here confident that their kids are properly secured.”

For many first-time parents, installing a car seat can be confusing.

“We’re first-time parents. We don’t know a thing about car seats they’re like rocket science,” one participant said.

With colder weather approaching, experts also reminded parents not to buckle children into car seats while wearing bulky jackets. The padding can compress in a crash, leaving the harness too loose to protect the child.

Technicians shared additional safety reminders, including weight and height limits for car seats and booster seats.

“In New Mexico, the law allows children to face forward at one year old,” one expert said. “But we teach parents to keep kids rear-facing until at least age two. If you travel across state lines, the rules can differ and that can even lead to a ticket.”

For parents like those who attended the event, the experience was eye-opening.

“We didn’t know how to install the base it kept coming out with the carrier every time we took him out,” one parent said. “It was a little challenging, but it makes a lot more sense now.”

The Department of Transportation says it plans to host more free clinics in the coming months to help educate families and keep children safe on the road. For a list of upcoming events visit Safer New Mexico Now.