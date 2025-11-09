Renaissance Arts Faire brings magic, music and medieval fun to Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) — It’s a weekend of magic, music and medieval fun in Las Cruces. The 54th annual Renaissance ArtsvFaire is underway at Young Park — and organizers say it’s one of the biggest celebrations of creativity in southern New Mexico.

With sunny skies and a packed park, the Doña Ana Arts Council is once again transforming the 22-acre city park into a “kingdom of creativity,” complete with music, performers, handcrafted art and even jousting.

“We take this beautiful 22-acre city park and turn it into a magical realm where there’s music, art, performers, jousting — a lot of great things,” said Karrie Porter, executive director of the Doña Ana Arts Council.

The Renaissance ArtsFaire began more than five decades ago, organized by Franciscan monks at the Holy Cross Retreat Center. Over the years, it’s grown into one of the largest art events in southern New Mexico, drawing thousands of visitors each fall.

“This is my 19th year doing this,” said Christopher Mitchell, the fair’s emcee and magician. “They asked me the first year, could you come fill in for an emcee and do that for us? And then we’ll give you a half hour for the magic. And that has just grown ever since.”

This year’s event features more than 90 artists and vendors, 25 food booths, and live entertainment across multiple stages. Visitors can browse fine art, sample local food, and take part in family-friendly activities that bring the Renaissance era to life.

“It’s turned into a great, really a juried art show that brings in people from across the country,” said Greg Smith, former director of the Doña Ana Arts Council. “So it’s been another art focus for Las Cruces and our community.”

The Renaissance ArtsvFaire continues Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Young Park in Las Cruces.