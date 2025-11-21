First equine herpes case of the year detected in Dona Ana County

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A horse in Dona Ana County has been diagnosed with the state's first equine herpes myeloencephalopathy (EHM) case of the year.

The horse participated in the 2025 Women’s Professional Rodeo Association World Finals and Elite Barrel Race in Waco, Texas, earlier this year.

The horse is isolated from other horses at the moment and is receiving supportive veterinary care.

Texas and Oklahoma reported cases of EHM earlier this week. The news comes after the infected horses attended equine events.

EHM is a virus impacting horses, donkeys, and mules that spreads through the animals' respiratory secretions, as well as through shared equipment and contaminated environments. The virus cannot infect humans, the New Mexico Department of Agriculture says. Foals can experience respiratory illness, death, preterm birth, and neurological conditions.

"For questions about EHV-1 testing, contact NMDA’s Veterinary Diagnostic Services at 505-383-9299," the department explained. "For regulatory or livestock health concerns, contact the New Mexico Livestock Board at 505-841-6161. Horse owners should consult their veterinarians for guidance on diagnosis, treatment and vaccination."