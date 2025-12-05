Threats against Santa Teresa High found to be unfounded, police say

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Sunland Park Police Department says that the alleged threats made toward Santa Teresa High School are unfounded.

After an investigation, the department found no threat to students or staff, and says that day-to-day school activities will continue as normal.

The high school also released a letter, stating that out of an abundance of caution, the police will increase vigilance at the school.

The police say that anyone, especially students, families, or staff, becomes aware of a threat to the school, that they should report it to a School Resource Officer or other official as soon as possible.