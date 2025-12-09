Las Crucen Arthur J. Crothers reported missing

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Arthur J. Crothers, 68, is missing, according to the Las Cruces Police department. He was last seen in the area of Santa Teresa or El Paso sometime between November 15 and December 1, 2025, according to a spokesperson for the Las Cruces Police Department.

"He was discharged from a healthcare facility during that time and called a relative for a ride home. By the time the relative arrived at the meet-up location, Crothers was not there," the spokesperson explained.

"Police are asking for help locating Arthur C. Crothers, 68, who has not been seen by family in several weeks," a Las Cruces Police Department spokesperson said. (Courtesy: LCPD)

Crothers' family reported him missing today. He is described as being 5-feet-7-inches tall and 150 pounds.

"Anyone with information on the whereabouts of 68-year-old Arthur J. Crothers is asked to immediately call police at (575) 526-0750," the spokesperson stated.