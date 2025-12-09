Las Cruces Diocese distributes grants to 15 recipients

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Board of Trustees of the Catholic Foundation for the Diocese of Las Cruces gave out over $100,000 in grants.

The funds were distributed to 15 recipients, including missions, schools, and ministry projects. The foundation also announced almost $250,000 in endowment distributions for Catholic schools.

A spokesperson said part of the funding will go to helping some with food, utility bills, and addiction counseling.