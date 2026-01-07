Project Jupiter donates $1.5 million to Boys and Girls Club of Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Boys and Girls Club of Las Cruces is now able to break ground on a new facility after a donation from Project Jupiter.

Project Jupiter is the $165 billion data center that's planned to be built in Santa Teresa.

On Tuesday, the company donated $1.5 million to the Boys and Girls Club of Las Cruces. This donation helps the club surpass 75% of its project goal. That donation will also help transform the former Allen Theaters into a modern 30,000 square foot campus.

The new center will also feature a STEM lab, a culinary arts kitchen, performing arts center, and a brand new gym.