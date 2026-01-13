New Mexico to accept state tax returns starting January 16

SANTA FE, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department will accept state tax returns filed electronically starting on January 16. The federal tax season will then start on January 26.

The electronic returns should be filed via the Taxpayer Access Point (TAP). TAP will accept the following types of returns starting next week:

Personal Income Tax (PIT)

Corporate Income and Franchise Tax (CIT)

Fiduciary Income Tax (FID)

Pass-Through Entities Tax Return (PTE)

Sub-Chapter S Corporate Income & Franchise Tax Return (S-Corp)

Annual Report of Non-Resident Remittees Holding an Agreement to Pay Tax on Oil and Gas Proceeds (OGP-D)

"Taxpayers are encouraged to file their returns early and electronically, either through a commercial service or directly on the TAP system," a state officials said. "Electronic filings are processed faster, more accurately and typically result in faster refunds. Filing early also lessens the chance of being affected by a fraudulent return filed in your name."