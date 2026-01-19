Incident at Las Cruces office leads to executive order banning practice of foster children sleeping at government offices

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham signed an executive order today that bans the practice of children in state custody sleeping in government offices overnight. This practice was previously used when foster or residential placements were not available for the children.

The executive order goes into effect on March 1. It states that no child may sleep in a Children, Youth and Families Department (CYFD) office ever, no matter the circumstances. Now the state is expanding provider partnerships and established transitional programs to make more room for children.

"Children slept in state offices after emergency removals, when agencies couldn’t place sibling groups together, when treatment facilities discharged them without available placements, or when older youth refused other options," a spokesperson for the Governor's Office said. "Placement shortages persisted despite efforts to recruit foster families and community partners."

“Children who have experienced trauma deserve safety, stability and dignity — not sleeping in offices,” said Governor Lujan Grisham. “This executive order makes clear that New Mexico will not accept anything less than appropriate care for children in our custody.”

During a HAFC hearing earlier this month, a state official brought up the issue. The official described an incident that happened at the Las Cruces office.

Children in state custody were sleeping in a CYFD office.

After a threatening incident in Las Cruces, Rep. Rebecca Dow demanded answers at HAFC. Government offices are not homes. And after 9 children died in state care last year, New Mexico cannot keep failing its most vulnerable… pic.twitter.com/gDyeYQsack — New Mexico House Republicans (@NMHouseGOP) January 16, 2026

"There was an incident that did occur in the Las Cruces office, where we did have a very angry parent come in, and staff was frightened," the officials described. "So law enforcement was called."

The official then confirmed that children were sleeping at the office at the time of the incident. They stated that the youngest child sleeping at the office last year was 13.