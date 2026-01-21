Steel pipe manufacturer opening facility in Las Cruces

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Endurance Technologies has chosen to expand into Las Cruces. The company's first United States manufacturing facility will be located in Las Cruces.

The City of Las Cruces says this expansion marks a significant milestone in Las Cruces' economic development. City Council approved a $17.5 million Industrial Revenue Bond to support the company's capital investment.

The city estimates that 41 jobs will be generated by this new facility.

"Following a rigorous site selection process that evaluated logistics, workforce availability, and utility infrastructure, Endurance Technologies chose a vacant facility located at the Las Cruces Innovation & Industrial Park to expand its operations," a city spokesperson explained.

The company is about to begin construction improvements to the existing building. It anticipates the facility will open by the end of the year, according to the city spokesperson.

Endurance Technologies was founded in Calgary, Canada. It specializes in the production of high-performance steel pipe for situations involving extreme wear, erosion, and corrosion. The company provides pipe for oil and gas, agriculture, forestry, and mining industries.