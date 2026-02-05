New Mexico Governor signs multiple bills into law

SANTA FE, New Mexico (KVIA) -- New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham signed four bipartisan bills today halfway into the legislative session. These bills are aimed at improving infrastructure, expanding the health care workforce, and addressing immigration detention concerns.

The bills the governor signed are:

House Bill 9: Immigration Safety Act -- Prohibits state and local governments from entering into or renewing agreements to detain individuals for federal civil immigration violations and requires termination of any existing such agreements. The bill also prevents public entities from using public property to facilitate immigration detention while preserving law enforcement's ability to conduct lawful stops and detentions.

Senate Bill 1: Interstate Medical Licensure Compact -- Makes practicing medicine in New Mexico easier for physicians licensed in other compact states.

House Bill 50: Interstate Social Work Licensure Compact -- Streamlines licensure process for social workers.

Senate Bill 2: Transportation Bonding Bill -- Gives a reliable source of funding for infrastructure projects across the state; this includes projects for roads, bridges, and transportation systems.