Skip to Content
New Mexico

Doña Ana County residents can leave improvement ideas for parks, community centers in survey

By
Published 2:53 PM

DOÑA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Doña Ana County is asking residents to participate in a survey to shape the future of local parks, trails and community centers. The county said there's only one week left to provide feedback.

The survey is part of the county's Parks, Recreation and Community Centers Master plan, which aims to improve county amenities, the county said. The county has been working with residents to prioritize certain upgrades since a voter-approved General Obligation Bond passed in November 2025.

In the survey, you can leave thoughts about:

  • Improvements to parks and community centers
  • New recreation amenities and facilities
  • Trails and outdoor opportunities
  • Youth, family and senior programs
  • Accessibility and safety in gathering spaces

The survey is available in English and Spanish.

Article Topic Follows: New Mexico

Jump to comments ↓

Gabrielle Lopez

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.