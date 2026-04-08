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New Mexico

Network outage impacting services at the Doña Ana County Government Center

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New
Published 10:22 AM

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Doña Ana Government Center is facing a network outage impacting operations across all departments, the county's public safety Facebook page posted Wednesday.

As of 10:17 a.m., Doña Ana County Public Safety said the following services are unavailable or delayed:

  • Credit card payments: in-person transactions, including property tax payments, are unavailable. The county can accept cash, checks and money orders.
  • Access to records and online systems: limited across departments, expect delays.

The county's staff are working to continue essential services while the issue is fixed.

This is a developing story.

Article Topic Follows: New Mexico

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Gabrielle Lopez

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