Las Cruces extends cooling station openings as temperatures top 100 degrees

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The City of Las Cruces has extended the availability of cooling stations through at least Saturday as forecasters predict daytime temperatures will reach or exceed 100 degrees.

The National Weather Service office in El Paso is forecasting high temperatures, including potential triple digit heat, across the region through at least Saturday. In response, the city is continuing to offer cooling stations for residents seeking relief from the extreme temperatures.

Cooling stations provide temporary shelter from the heat for older adults, high-risk residents and the general public. City officials encourage residents to call facilities ahead of time to verify operating hours.

The Thomas Branigan Memorial Library, located at 200 E. Picacho Ave., will operate as a cooling station from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

The Mesilla Valley Intermodal Transit Terminal, located at 300 W. Lohman Ave., is available from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. on weekdays and from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The Meerscheidt Recreation Center, located at 1600 E. Hadley Ave., remains available as a cooling station despite ongoing construction. Designated public areas are open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

City officials are reminding residents to stay hydrated, remain in air conditioned spaces when possible, avoid prolonged sun exposure and check on relatives, neighbors and pets during periods of extreme heat.

People working or spending time outdoors are encouraged to take extra precautions and schedule strenuous activities during the early morning or evening hours.

Officials also urged residents to recognize the signs of heat related illnesses. Symptoms of heat exhaustion include headaches, dizziness, weakness, moist skin, confusion and nausea. Heat stroke symptoms include hot, dry skin, loss of consciousness and seizures. Heat stroke is considered a medical emergency and anyone experiencing symptoms should call 911 immediately.

According to the city, those most vulnerable to heat related illnesses include infants, young children, older adults, people with disabilities, individuals with chronic heart or lung conditions, outdoor workers and those taking certain medications.

Residents are encouraged to wear lightweight, loose fitting clothing and take frequent breaks in shaded or air conditioned areas when outdoors. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool, shaded location as quickly as possible.