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New Mexico

Las Cruces mobile home damaged after fire

A Las Cruces firefighter at the perimeter of a mobile home on Calle Sosa after extinguishing a fire in the attic.
LCFD
A Las Cruces firefighter at the perimeter of a mobile home on Calle Sosa after extinguishing a fire in the attic.
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Published 10:56 AM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KVIA) -- A fire damaged a Las Cruces mobile home, according to the Las Cruces Fire Department Friday.

Thursday afternoon, firefighters went to the mobile home at 1300 block of Calle Sosa near Encino Avenue at 3:30 p.m., LCFD said.

Crews found a double-wide trailer with fire coming from the attic, according to the fire department. Firefighters went into the home and controlled it within 13 minutes, eventually putting it out.

LCFD said nobody was injured and the fire's cause is under investigation.

Article Topic Follows: New Mexico
house fire
las cruces
las cruces fire department
mobile home fire

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Gabrielle Lopez

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