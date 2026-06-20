Las Cruces activates cooling stations as triple-digit temperatures arrive

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The City of Las Cruces has activated multiple cooling stations across the city as forecasters predict triple-digit temperatures beginning Saturday.

City officials said cooling stations will remain open through at least June 25 to provide relief for residents seeking shelter from dangerous heat conditions. The schedule may be adjusted based on weather conditions.

Cooling stations offer temporary refuge from high temperatures for older adults, people at increased risk of heat-related illness and the general public.

Locations serving as cooling stations include Thomas Branigan Memorial Library, the Mesilla Valley Intermodal Transit Terminal, Meerscheidt Recreation Center and several senior centers throughout the city.

The senior centers participating as cooling stations are Frank O'Brien Papen Community Center, Henry R. Benavidez Community Center, Munson Center and Sage Café.

City officials are urging residents to take precautions during the heat wave, including drinking plenty of fluids, remaining in air-conditioned environments whenever possible and limiting time spent outdoors during the hottest parts of the day.

Officials also encouraged residents to check on relatives, neighbors and pets, particularly those who may be more vulnerable to extreme heat.

People at higher risk of heat-related illnesses include infants and young children, older adults, people with disabilities, individuals with chronic heart or lung conditions, outdoor workers and those taking certain medications.

City officials said symptoms of heat exhaustion can include headaches, dizziness, weakness, confusion and nausea. Signs of heat stroke may include hot, dry skin, loss of consciousness and seizures.

Heat stroke is a medical emergency and anyone experiencing symptoms should call 911 immediately, officials said.

The city also reminded residents working outdoors to wear lightweight clothing and take frequent breaks in shaded or air-conditioned locations. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool, shaded area as quickly as possible while awaiting medical assistance if needed.