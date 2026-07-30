Doña Ana water system failed to notify customers of uranium violation

In a notice released yesterday, the Doña Ana Mutual Domestic Water Consumers Association received a drinking water violation after failing to notify customers about a sighting of uranium in their products.

The violation was originally issued after uranium levels rose above the federal drinking water standard earlier this year under what is called the "Public Notice Rule." Federal regulations require public water systems to notify customers within a specific timeframe whenever certain drinking water violations occur, so that residents are informed about potential health problems in their water.

"This is not an immediate risk," says the association in a statement. "If it had been, you would have been notified immediately. However, some people who drink water containing uranium in excess of the MCL over many years may have an increased risk of getting cancer and kidney toxicity."

The Doña Ana Mutual Domestic Water Consumers Association released a further detailed statement involving this matter, as well:



Our water system recently violated a drinking water standard. Although this is not an emergency, as our customers, you have a right to know what happened, what you should do, and what we did (are doing) to correct this situation.

We routinely monitor for the presence of drinking water contaminants. Testing results show that our system exceeds the standard or maximum contaminant level (MCL) for uranium.

They are also informing residents that they do not need to use an alternative (e.g., bottled) water supply. However, if you have specific health concerns, to consult with your doctor.