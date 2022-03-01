New Mexico Gov. signs education bills, $10k teacher raise

By CEDAR ATTANASIO

Associated Press / Report for America

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is signing education bills that will increase the salaries of school workers and increase benefits for teachers. Bills passed by the Legislature last month would increase teacher salaries by between 7% and 22% depending on what they make now, and go into effect this fall. She is also signing bills aimed at getting more people to become teachers and to fund teacher pensions. One bill provides an entry-level salary for teacher residents, usually in their last year of college when they start teaching in the classroom, as well as stipends of a few thousand dollars for teachers or principals who mentor them.