Ghislaine Maxwell juror regrets not disclosing sex abuse

By TOM HAYS and LARRY NEUMEISTER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A juror says his failure to reveal his child sex abuse history was one of the biggest mistakes of his life after the revelation jeopardized the conviction of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell on charges she helped Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse teenage girls. The juror expressed regret while responding to a judge’s questions in Manhattan federal court Tuesday. Maxwell’s lawyers say the verdict should be thrown out after the juror failed to disclose during jury selection that he was a victim of childhood sexual abuse. Maxwell’s sentencing is scheduled for June. She says she’s innocent.