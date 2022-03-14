Election audit prompts pushback from New Mexico auditor

By SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN

Associated Press

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The state auditor is the latest top Democratic official to push back against an independent audit of the 2020 election in one rural New Mexico county. State Auditor Brian Colón’s office sent a letter Monday to Otero County commissioners saying the county is deficient in its ability to properly oversee contract compliance. He pointed to a recent contract signed with the private company the county hired to review election records. The letter also says the audit isn’t in residents’ best interest and amounts to political grandstanding. County Commissioner Couy Griffin says there’s no harm in following through with the audit if the state has nothing to hide.